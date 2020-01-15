23,850 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $400,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

