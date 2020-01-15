$27.83 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $27.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.62 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $16.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $144.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $150.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.00 million, with estimates ranging from $139.08 million to $148.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $301,501.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 182,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

