27,338 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 44.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 23.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 69.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,280,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 473.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 300,486 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

