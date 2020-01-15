28,802 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

ES opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.