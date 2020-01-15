$331.26 Million in Sales Expected for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will post sales of $331.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $410.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QEP opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.12. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

