34,578 Shares in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 286.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 4.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,228 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 32.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Shares of IQ opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

