36,573 Shares in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,573 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Splunk by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,702 shares of company stock worth $8,308,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $157.04 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $158.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

