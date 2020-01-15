$38.98 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce sales of $38.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.55 million and the lowest is $38.40 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $38.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $156.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.05 million to $157.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $164.97 million, with estimates ranging from $161.66 million to $168.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

SLRC stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $873.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.66%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 107.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

