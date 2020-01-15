39,204 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $128.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $105.71 and a twelve month high of $128.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

