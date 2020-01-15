$398.30 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $398.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $420.30 million. Daseke reported sales of $447.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.86 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Daseke’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 54.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

