3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,819,000 after buying an additional 111,373 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.78. 2,437,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,313. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

