$417.74 Million in Sales Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report $417.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $417.60 million to $417.87 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $415.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

SYKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth $310,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

