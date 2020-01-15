$472.28 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post sales of $472.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.40 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $461.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.20 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.