$5.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $21.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rite Aid by 81.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.90 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.94. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

