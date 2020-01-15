503,000 Shares in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 503,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 1.39% of YRC Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRCW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 74,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,082. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.