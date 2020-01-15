53,685 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 456.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 691,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $39.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.