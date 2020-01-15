$56.26 Million in Sales Expected for Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will announce sales of $56.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.01 million and the highest is $56.50 million. Telenav posted sales of $57.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Telenav will report full-year sales of $238.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.52 million to $245.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $248.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.58 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TNAV. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $222.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,199.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

