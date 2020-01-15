$58.33 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post sales of $58.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.80 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $59.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $232.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $232.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $234.73 million, with estimates ranging from $232.30 million to $237.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after buying an additional 557,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,330,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,047,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

HFWA stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

