$6.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.08 billion and the highest is $6.16 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $24.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $24.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $298,036.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,941 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 198.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Flex has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

