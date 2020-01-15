6 Meridian Buys New Shares in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

In other ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund news, Director Robert D. Agdern purchased 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,344.52.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

