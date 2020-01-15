6 Meridian Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 149.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $84.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

