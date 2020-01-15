6 Meridian Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 29.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 14.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VTA opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

