60,000 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

Shares of BHGE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

