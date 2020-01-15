$62.35 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $62.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $62.62 million. HealthStream reported sales of $59.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $253.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.40 million to $254.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $250.50 million, with estimates ranging from $244.79 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSTM. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $181,600.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 111,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 97,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 174.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.