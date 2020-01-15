66,868 Shares in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Nutrien accounts for 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 669,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. 43,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,667. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

