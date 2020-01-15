$72.23 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce $72.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.60 million and the lowest is $70.89 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $77.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $324.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.62 million to $327.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $326.36 million, with estimates ranging from $318.15 million to $334.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.