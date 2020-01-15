$75.21 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce $75.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.65 million to $81.85 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $86.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $315.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $328.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $302.52 million, with estimates ranging from $284.31 million to $329.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 164,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 182,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 297,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.