$785.57 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post sales of $785.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.30 million to $791.82 million. Trimble posted sales of $785.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,674. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

