$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $9.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $19,268,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.