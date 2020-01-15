81,026 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $89,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. 772,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

