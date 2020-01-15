$821.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report sales of $821.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $829.24 million. Ciena posted sales of $778.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

CIEN stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $178,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. Insiders have sold 100,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,628 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,367,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after acquiring an additional 621,927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at $77,706,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

