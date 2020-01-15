$83.75 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $83.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.60 million and the highest is $83.90 million. International Money Express posted sales of $75.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $320.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $320.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $367.65 million, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%.

Several analysts have commented on IMXI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.48 million, a P/E ratio of -250.20 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

