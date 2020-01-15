8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.67. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 98.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 410,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 203,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 37.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.