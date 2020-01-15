$90.15 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce $90.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the highest is $90.80 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $86.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $372.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.72 million to $373.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $384.97 million, with estimates ranging from $382.20 million to $387.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.73 million, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lawson Products by 88.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lawson Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

