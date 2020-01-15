$91.29 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report $91.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.99 million. Luminex reported sales of $81.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $335.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.13 million to $336.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $360.72 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $363.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. Luminex has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,406.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $40,470.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,784.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,080. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Luminex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 1,177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

