9,515 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock opened at $128.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.71 and a 1 year high of $128.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.