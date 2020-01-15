95,273 Shares in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 19.85% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter.

SYV opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

