97,562 Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. CEVA comprises about 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of CEVA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CEVA by 976.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CEVA by 324.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,150. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $603.49 million, a P/E ratio of 257.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

