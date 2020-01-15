AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.8 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 931.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $286,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. AAON has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

