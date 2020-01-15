Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,948 shares during the period. Aaron’s makes up about 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 2.95% of Aaron’s worth $113,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,860,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,335,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aaron’s by 8.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,154,000 after acquiring an additional 421,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 90.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,049,000 after acquiring an additional 733,735 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 101.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 451,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 227,536 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. 598,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,645. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

