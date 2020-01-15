ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 1,211,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,882. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

