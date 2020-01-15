Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 5.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,248,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,729. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

