AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $89.15. 4,674,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

