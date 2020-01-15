Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AXAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,746. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth $104,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.