Absolute (ABS) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $27,101.00 and $2,439.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.01402388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00050141 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00205965 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001810 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.