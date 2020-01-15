Abulaba Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 119.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Abulaba token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $762.00 and $1.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded up 115.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.03517684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

