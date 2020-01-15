Abyss Token (ABYSS) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $625,827.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.66 or 0.05986870 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037581 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00119781 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, DDEX, YoBit, Kyber Network, BitForex, Ethfinex, Indodax, Bilaxy, IDEX, ZBG, CoinBene, Hotbit, CoinPlace and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

