Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Hotbit. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $334,426.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.91 or 0.05859309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, ZBG, Indodax, CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, CoinPlace, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

