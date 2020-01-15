AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 432,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $628.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

