Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Given News Sentiment Score of -4.00

News headlines about Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) have been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Acasti Pharma earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

ACST opened at C$1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.62. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

